China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Short Interest Update

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China National Building Material Price Performance

CBUMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.9039 per share. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

China National Building Material Company Profile

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.