Abound Wealth Management Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abound Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $301.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.03. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.