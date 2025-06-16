Optas LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after buying an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after buying an additional 212,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,856 shares of company stock valued at $35,537,155. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $286.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $281.66. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $251.42 and a 52-week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.