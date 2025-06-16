Medical Stocks To Follow Now – June 13th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, Pfizer, Tempus AI, and Boston Scientific are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, makers of medical devices, hospital chains and health-care service providers. Investors buy medical stocks to gain exposure to the development and sale of drugs, therapies and medical technologies, with share prices often driven by clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and shifts in health-care policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,684. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.47 and its 200 day moving average is $476.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $285.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.20 on Friday, hitting $820.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,130. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $777.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.40. 17,655,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,499,584. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $94.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,661,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327,932. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.30 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $755.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,567,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,810,582. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,720,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,232. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Further Reading