Space Stocks To Watch Today – June 15th

Alphabet, Boeing, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, RTX, Lockheed Martin, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in the commercial space sector—covering satellite manufacturers, launch-service providers, space infrastructure firms and exploration ventures. Investing in these equities gives investors exposure to the rapidly evolving space industry, driven by innovations in satellite communications, Earth observation and space tourism. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.67. 27,636,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,440,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.64.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.21. 16,066,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,423,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.53. 3,994,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.55 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.57 and a 200 day moving average of $491.34.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE:GE traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.07. 7,408,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,079. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average of $198.36.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.54. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of ACHR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,521,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,187,081. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

