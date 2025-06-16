Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McBroom & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 85,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.14 per share, with a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,816.84. The trade was a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.08.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

