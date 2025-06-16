Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after buying an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

