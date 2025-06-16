Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,809,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,629,000 after buying an additional 284,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,449,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,841,000 after buying an additional 236,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,081,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,294,505,000 after buying an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,483,937,000 after buying an additional 724,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of CAT stock opened at $356.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.86. The stock has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.43%.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Further Reading
