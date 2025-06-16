Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 107,458 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8,297.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $40,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $377.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

