Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $200.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.11. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.