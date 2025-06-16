Rebalance LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 70,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 464.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%
VCIT stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.