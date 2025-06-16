Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 50,072.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,938,000 after purchasing an additional 803,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CAT opened at $356.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

