Mason & Associates Inc Sells 27 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 319 shares in the company, valued at $156,310. This represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,340 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,378. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $517.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $422.19 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

