Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

TRI stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 52,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $199.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

