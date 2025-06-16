Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.