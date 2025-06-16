Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $92,638,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after purchasing an additional 381,123 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 235,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 176,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 386,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after purchasing an additional 172,184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $96.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

