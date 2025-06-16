Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Life360 stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 110,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,311. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Life360 has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $175,657.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,279,869.28. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $122,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,072.95. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,959 shares of company stock worth $2,164,266. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Life360 by 2,938.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 937.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

