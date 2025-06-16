iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

