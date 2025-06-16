Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,931 shares of company stock worth $4,671,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.6%

CSCO opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.