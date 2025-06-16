Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $32.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

