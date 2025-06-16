Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.69.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

