JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.