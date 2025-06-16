Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 302,306 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,306 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $317,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 18.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

