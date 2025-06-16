Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 156,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $96,359,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after buying an additional 701,660 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,643,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,791,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $30,347,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

