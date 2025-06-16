Howard Bailey Securities LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Howard Bailey Securities LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $94.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.