Claris Advisors LLC MO Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.39.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $317.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $262.03 and a twelve month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

