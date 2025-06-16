Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VTEB opened at $48.82 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

