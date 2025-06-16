Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lessened by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

