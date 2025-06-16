Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 767,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,884 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,754,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VEA opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

