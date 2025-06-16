Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,290,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in McKesson by 623.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,119 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.38.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $366,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $727.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.28 and a 200-day moving average of $644.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $732.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

