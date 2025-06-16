Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

