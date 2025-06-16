GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Sentry LLC

Sentry LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 0.3% of Sentry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $236.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

