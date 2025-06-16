Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,253,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353,441 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

