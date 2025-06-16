Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

