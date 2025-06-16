Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading 10.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44. 65,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 123,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$376.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.78 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

