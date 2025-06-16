The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for approximately 3.1% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 344,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $52,053,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $198.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $196.86. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.