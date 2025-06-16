Adero Partners LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 194,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $200.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day moving average is $210.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

