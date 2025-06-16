Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.9%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

