Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 234.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.64. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.