Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $1,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $136.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.39. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

