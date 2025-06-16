Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 370.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $325.31 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

