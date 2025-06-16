PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 27,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,924. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.8296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.68.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

