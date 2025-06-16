Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GROY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market cap of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Gold Royalty by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252,735 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

