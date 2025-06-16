Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of OVCHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

