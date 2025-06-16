Short Interest in Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Decreases By 53.7%

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PFHO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of -0.02. Pacific Health Care Organization has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 14.16%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

