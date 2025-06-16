Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. 4,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22. Potomac Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Potomac Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

