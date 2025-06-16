Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading decreased their target price on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ELVN opened at $22.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79. Enliven Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,002,688 shares in the company, valued at $20,665,399.68. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $135,606.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,305.06. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,289. 25.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 61.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

