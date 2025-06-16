Financial Analysis: VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) & Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM)

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF – Get Free Report) and Zoominfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Zoominfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -20.94% -32.42% -11.67% Zoominfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Zoominfo Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 0.00 -$11.15 million ($0.50) N/A Zoominfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.63 $39.47 million $0.12 80.50

Zoominfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than VIQ Solutions. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoominfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoominfo Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VIQ Solutions and Zoominfo Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zoominfo Technologies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Zoominfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Zoominfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoominfo Technologies is more favorable than VIQ Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Zoominfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Zoominfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoominfo Technologies beats VIQ Solutions on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; and aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About Zoominfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

