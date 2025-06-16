QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,234 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 12,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $512.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

