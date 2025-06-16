QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,883 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $391.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $166.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

